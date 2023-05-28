Love Island star Callum Jones has reached out for help after finding his room in Marbella ‘smashed in’ with everything taken

Love Island series six star Callum Jones has taken to Instagram to ask for help. The 27-year-old revealed in the social media post he had lost “everything” from his room while holidaying in Marbella.

The former-scaffolder said all his possessions had been taken, including passports, money and clothes. He also reported that the room had been “smashed in”.

The reality TV star reached out to his followers to plead for help and advice after the incident. He wrote in a caption on his story: “Anyone help/advice in Marbella? Rooms been smashed in, everything has been taken, passports, money, clothes.”

The star was otherwise enjoying his break abroad after posting snaps from the beach. Callum has been in a relationship with Love Island co-star Molly Smith after the pair shot to fame on the sixth series of the ITV show in January 2020.

On the first day of his time in the Love Island villa, Callum coupled up with Shaughna Phillips. However, his feelings soon changed when he met Molly in Casa Amor.

Callum Jones took to Instagram to plead for help after the incident