Love Island alumni Laura Anderson and Hollyoaks star Gary Lucy first met on Channel 4 reality series Celebs Go Dating in 2022.

Love Island star Laura Anderson has revealed the exciting news she is expecting her first child with Hollyoaks actor Gary Lucy. The announcement was made in a heartwarming Instagram post on Wednesday (February 15).

The touching clip shows Laura having an ultrasound scan before she showed the pics to her Pomerian puppy. More snaps show the 33-year-old showing off her baby bump, as well as her posing alongside Gary Lucy in front of a Christmas tree wearing matching pyjamas.

It ended with the Love Islander about to pop a gender reveal balloon surrounded by her friends and family. But fans will have to wait a little longer to find out whether the baby is a boy or girl, with Laura and Gary keeping that information under wraps for now.

As she shared the happy news on Instagram, it was captioned with: “Our hearts are full Baby Lucy due Summer ‘23”. The reality star was quickly flooded with congratulatory messages from fans, friends and celebrity co-stars.

Faye Winter, who entered the Love Island villa during ITV’s 2021 series, reacted: “Congratulations beautiful, so happy for you.” While 2019 star Maura Higgins replied “Congratulations" followed by a string of heart eye and red heart emojis.

