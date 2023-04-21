Madness announce ‘C’est La Vie’ UK tour - how to buy tickets

Madness has announced it will be embarking on a huge UK tour later this year. The legendary Ska and Pop group are already set to hit the road this summer but have confirmed a new batch of shows.
The six-piece band will kick off their 13-date tour in Autumn, starting in Aberdeen in November and concluding the run with a show in Birmingham.
Formed in 1976, Madness were one of the most prominent acts to emerge from the two-tone ska revival. The group have had a groundbreaking 15 singles reach the UK top ten, including “One Step Beyond” and “Baggy Trousers”.
How to get tickets for Madness’ ‘C’est La Vie’ UK tour
General on sale tickets for Madness’ ‘Cest La Vie’ tour will be available from 9:30am on Friday April 28 2023 via the SeeTickets website.
Madness full UK tour dates
November
30 - Aberdeen, P&J Live
December
1 - Glasgow, OVO Hydro
2- Newcastle, Utilita Arena
4 - Cardiff, International Arena
5 - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
7 - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
8 - Leeds, First Direct Arena
9 - Manchester, AO Arena
11 - Brighton, Brighton Centre
12 - Bournemouth, International Centre
14 - Sheffield, Utilita Arena
15 - London, O2
16 - Birmingham, Utilita Arena
