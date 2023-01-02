Avengers actor Jeremy Renner has been airlifted to hospital after a snow-ploughing accident.

Marvel actor, Jeremy Renner is in a ‘critical but stable’ condition after a snow-ploughing accident on New Year’s Day (January 1). The 51-year-old’s spokesperson has told US media that he was airlifted to hospital and is now receiving ‘excellent treatment’ with his family by his side.

Renner is best known for starring in Marvel’s Avenger films and has received two Oscar nominations for playing the role of Hawkeye. He has also featured in films including The Hurt Locker, American Hustle, and Mission Impossible - Ghost Protocol alongside famous faces such as Tom Cruise and Bradley Cooper.

The American actor is currently starring in the Paramount+ series The Mayor of Kingstown, after taking on the role of a fixer. Renner stars in the new show alongside Oscar winner Dianne Wiest and Emmy winner Kyle Chandler, as well as Hugh Dillon, Pha’rez Lass, Tobi Bamtefa, Emma Laird, Derek Webster and Taylor Handley.