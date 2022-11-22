McDonald’s has announced a last minute item before the fast food giant’s Festive Menu launches in stores later this month

McDonald’s UK is adding a new item to its Festive Menu 2022 - and it’s set to be a hit with fans of the most important meal of the day. The Mighty McMuffin will appear on the fast food giant’s breakfast menu later this month, taking up a spot on the list of this year’s Christmas offerings alongside the McCrispy , the Big Tasty, Festive Pie , Cheese Melt Dippers and Celebrations McFlurry.

The new breakfast treat features a tasty McMuffin filled with sausage, egg, bacon, cheese, and ketchup or brown sauce. You can pick one up on its own for £3.99 on its own or £5.59 as a meal with a hash brown or new potato waffles, which were announced as part of a huge menu shake-up in October.

McDonald’s has also announced the launch of its annual Reindeer Ready Christmas card tour, where friends and families can capture and take away a festive photo to send to loved ones, and free McDonald’s festive food on offer at every stop. The tour will be stopping at the following towns and cities:

Colchester , Tollgate Centre, Stanway, Colchester - Wednesday, 23rd November

Swindon , Orbital Shopping Park, Thamesdown Dr, Swindon SN25 4AN, 2-6pm - Thursday, November 24

Derby , Meteor Retail Park, Mansfield Rd, Derby DE21 4SY, 3-7pm - Friday, November 25

Llandudno , Mostyn Champneys Retail Park, Llandudno LL30 1RY, 2-6pm - Saturday, November 26

, Mostyn Champneys Retail Park, Llandudno LL30 1RY, 2-6pm - Saturday, November 26 Doncaster, Wheatley Centre Shopping Park, Wheatley Hall Rd, Doncaster DN2 4PE, 12:30-4:30pm - Sunday, November 27

McDonald’s Festive Menu 2022 items and prices

Mighty McMuffin: £3.99 on its own or £5.59 as a meal

£3.99 on its own or £5.59 as a meal Big Tasty: £5.29 on it own or £6.89 as a meal

£5.29 on it own or £6.89 as a meal Big Tasty with Bacon: £5.89 on its own or £7.49 as a meal

£5.89 on its own or £7.49 as a meal McCrispy: £4.99 or £6.49 as part of a meal

£4.99 or £6.49 as part of a meal Cheese melt dippers: £2.29 for a bag of four or £5.99 for a share box

£2.29 for a bag of four or £5.99 for a share box Celebrations McFlurry: £1.79

£1.79 Festive Pie: £1.29

The Mighty McMuffin lands in stores along with other Festive Menu items on November 23 2022.

When does the McDonald’s Festive Menu launch in stores?