McDonald’s was forced to close one of its restaurants after a group of young people allegedly threw a live frog into the service area.

The incident allegedly occurred at Morfa Shopping Park on the afternoon of Tuesday, February 22 in Swansea, South Wales. Officers from South Wales Police attended the scene after reports of anti-social behaviour and police are now investigating the incident.

South Wales Police confirmed the restaurant was closed while the appropriate food hygiene and safety standards were reinstated. In a post on Twitter , the police force said: “A group of older boys thought it would be amusing to throw a live frog in the restaurant where families were eating, causing the fast food chain to close. Images captured and identities sought. Appropriate action will be taken.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

McDonald's - Northampton Motorway Service Area South M1 Southbound Junction 15A - has a 3.6 rating out of 413 reviews.