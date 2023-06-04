McDonald’s said it was the biggest discount one menu favourite has ‘ever seen’ - here’s how to redeem the deal.

McDonald’s is slashing the price of two menu favourites - buy you’ll have to be quick. Fans can get their hands on a discounted Cheesy Bacon Flatbread along with the popular McCrispy burger at a discounted price for one day only on Monday (June 5 2023).

First up, customers can bag a Cheesy Bacon Flatbread for just £1.19 before 11am. Then customer favourite McCrispy takes centre stage, down to £2.49 - the biggest discount the McCrispy has ever seen.

A spokesperson for the fast food giant said: “Starting the week with a tasty deal, the Cheesy Bacon Flatbread will be up for grabs. Simple yet scrumptious, the succulent slices of American cheese and crispy bacon are sandwiched in the centre of a soft flatbread.

“For a lunchtime treat or an easy dinner, customers can bag a discounted McCrispy, with the lowest price in McDonald’s recorded history, saving a huge 53 per cent on the much-loved menu item. The crispy-coated chicken, layered with fresh iceberg lettuce and black pepper mayo, served on a rustic sourdough-style, sesame-topped bun is a real crowd pleaser.”

How to get offer on Cheesy Bacon Flatbread or McCrispy on June 5?

The deal is exclusively available on the McDonald’s App which you can download via Google Play or the Apple App Store . Customers will also be able to earn points when they purchase one of these deals by opting into MyMcDonald’s Rewards .

The scheme means every penny spent equals one Rewards point, so this week’s offers will get you 119 points when grabbing a Cheesy Bacon Flatbread and 249 points when picking up a McCrispy. When customers reach 1,500 points, they can choose between menu items including small Fries, a Hash Brown, or a Side Salad. With 2,500 points, a Double Cheeseburger or Vegetable Deluxe is on the cards.

