McDonald’s is handing out free drinks for one day only - here’s how to get one

McDonald’s is handing out free coffees to customers who buy one of these two products today (April 3). To kickstart the month, the fast-food chain is giving away free McCafe drinks with the purchase of a Bacon Roll, or a Filet-O-Fish® burger when ordered via the McDonald’s App.

Before 11 am, McDonald’s app users can enjoy a free hot drink when ordering a bacon roll for a total of £4.19. Whether you’re a flat white lover or a hot chocolate drinker, enjoy it for free when ordering a delicious bacon breakfast with a choice of ketchup or brown sauce, served on a soft, white roll.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As the lunch menu opens the classic Filet-O-Fish® will be available for only £1.39 – saving a whopping £3.30. The white Hoki or Pollock fish burger is served in crispy breadcrumbs, with cheese and tartare sauce, in a steamed bun.

Most Popular

Customers will be able to earn points when they purchase one of these deals by opting into MyMcDonald’s Rewards. The scheme means every penny spent equals one Rewards point, so this week’s offers will get you 419 points when grabbing a Bacon Roll and 139 points when picking up a Filet-O-Fish®.

All deals are exclusively available on the McDonald’s App and customers can start earning points on all orders by downloading via Google Play or the Apple App Store here, signing up and opting into MyMcDonald’s Rewards. McDonald’s breakfast is available from 5 am-11am, and McDonald’s lunchtime menu is available from 11am daily.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kingston McDonald's is to get a major refurb

McDonald’s McCafe’ drinks list

Toffee Latte

Advertisement

Advertisement

Flat White

Latte

Cappuccino

Advertisement

Advertisement

White Coffee

Black Coffee

Espresso

Hot Chocolate

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tea

Caramel Iced Frappe

Frozen Strawberry Lemonade

Advertisement