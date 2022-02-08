McVitie’s launch new flavour Club for first time in over 10 years

The iconic Club biscuit has been given a salted caramel twist (Photo: McVitie’s)

McVitie’s has announced the launch of a brand new flavour of its iconic Club biscuit for the first time in more than 10 years.

The popular snack has been given a salted caramel twist and joins the Club line-up alongside the classic orange and mint flavours.

The new edition comprises a crunchy biscuit centre and a new salted caramel flavoured cream, all encased in a thick layer of milk chocolate.

David Titman, marketing director for McVitie’s, pladis UK&I, said: “McVitie’s Club has been a favourite among biscuit-lovers for many years, so we’re very excited to be able to offer a brand-new flavour for fans to try.

“The new biscuit has everything people know and love about Club, with its classic chunky chocolate exterior and crunchy biscuit middle, now with a sweet and salty twist.

“Salted caramel has become a hugely popular flavour over recent years, so we just couldn’t resist!”

Where can I buy it?

Intended to satisfy both sweet and salty cravings, the McVitie’s Club salted caramel flavour is now available to buy in Morrisons, Asda and Iceland.

The brand said the biscuit will also be arriving on shelves in Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Co-Op over the coming months.

The next launch dates are as follows:

From 21 February - Co-Op stores

From 7 March - Sainsbury’s stores

From 4 April - Tesco stores

How much does it cost?

Club salted caramel is available to buy in packs of seven from Asda, Tesco and Discounters and is priced from £1.00 per pack.