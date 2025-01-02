M&S Food Reveals The Health "Trends" Customers Are All Over This New Year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

2025 is a BIG year for health & wellness at M&S Food. Not only does it mark 25 years of its iconic and revolutionary calorie-controlled Count on Us range, it’s also 20 years since it led the way in making healthy eating simple by introducing the Eat Well flower to its products.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Always at the forefront of nutrition trends, it’s little wonder M&S has become the home of health on the high street, and the supermarket most trusted to deliver high quality, great tasting, healthier food options in the UK.

But with so many “health hacks” being thrown at us from all different angles, what are the main ways M&S customers are looking to stay on top of their health in 2025 and beyond?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

M&S Senior Nutritionist, Rebecca Brown gives an insight into what’s on customers’ minds and plates:

M&S Food Brain Ball

“Eating healthily can be really complicated, with lots of confusing and conflicting information out there. It’s our job at M&S to help cut through the noise and focus on supporting customers and innovating in areas that matter the most to them.

“We know the idea of function over reduction is particularly important for our customers at the moment. They want food that’s going to boost their nutrition and provide a benefit, while still tasting totally delicious.

“Here are just five ways we’ll be helping them to take charge of their wellness through what’s on their plate, in their fridges or in their shopping baskets in 2025…”

1. Brain Health

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

M&S Food Good Gut Booster

Brain supporting foods are beginning to have a real moment – in fact searches have been up on Google +86% YOY!**

What’s new for 2025?

This January M&S is launching 13 new products with the aim of supporting brain health through promoting six brain supporting nutrients that many people don’t get enough of in their diets**** – each product contains at least two of these key nutrients. The nutrition criteria was created by our nutrition experts in consultation with the British Nutrition Foundation.

The exciting new Brain Food range champions nutrients omega 3 (DHA), iron, iodine, folate, zinc and vitamin B12, that are scientifically proven to support brain health as part of a varied balanced diet.

M&S Food Yay! Mushrooms

Plus, they taste totally DELICIOUS! Look out for the superstar Brain Food Brain Ball, £1.50 each loaded with almond nut butter, date, freeze-dried berries and rolled in raspberry powder. Another hero is our Oat Out Of The Blue (£2.75) – a creamy oat and coconut drink made with spirulina, high in protein, and packed with iodine, which contributes to normal cognitive function and vitamin B12 which contributes to normal psychological function.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stay tuned for more launches and some mind-boggling insights from brain health expert, Kimberley Wilson

2. Mushrooms

Mushrooms were identified as a key wellness trend in LA in 2024 and research suggests more and more Brits are searching online to find out more about products containing these innovative & intriguing mushroom ingredients.

What’s new for 2025?

M&S is launching an exciting new range of drinks made with mushrooms. The M&S YAY! Mushrooms range has been created using the quality & taste expertise of the M&S team with the incredible scientific brains from the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew – one of the global experts on mushrooms. Scientists at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew have spent months working with us to test and confirm the identity and quality of the two mushrooms (Reishi and Lion’s Mane). M&S is the only ‘big brand’ supermarket to have their own label mushroom drinks and on top of that they are the only ones to have the mushrooms verified by scientists at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew. Look out for the YAY! Mushrooms AM and PM Shots, £1.60 each or £3.00 for the duo pack, made with apple, ginger & lime with Lion’s Mane, matcha and ginseng or cherry & coconut with Reishi, chamomile and lavender.

3. Gut Health

Though brain health is an emerging area of interest for customers, gut health remains a key area of focus, with a continued awareness of the benefits of increased fibre and a more diverse range of plants can bring in our diets. 86% of M&S customers*** are now aware of the gut health trend and #GutTok has had over 1.1 BILLION views on TikTok!

What’s new for 2025?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the science around gut health continues to evolve, so does the M&S Good Gut range. As well as its best-selling M&S x ZOE Gut Shot, drinks, yoghurts, cereals and toppers, this January you’ll find tummy-friendly newcomers like the Gut Ball, £1.50 and 35 Plants Salad, £5.75 – which you guessed it has 35 different types of plant in ONE salad. Meaning you’re off to a great start hitting your weekly 30 plants goal in one sitting as part of a healthy balanced diet.

4. High Protein

This month marks 15 years since the launch of M&S’ first groundbreaking high-protein range, Balanced for You, and eating to fuel the body and aid recovery remains a growing area of importance for M&S customers.

What’s new for 2025?

Just like with gut health, science around the high protein diet continues to evolve, and so does the M&S High Protein range. Joining the protein-packed menu this January include FIVE new healthy prepared meals, providing up to 39g of protein in one sitting! Also keep your eyes peeled for the epic Naked Green Goddess Chicken Salad, £5.75, guaranteed to inject all the colour and flavour to your New Year lunchbreak, and our new protein bars which contain at least 20g of protein per portion, only natural flavourings and are low in sugar. These bars have been in the making for TWO years to ensure quality ingredients, use of only natural flavourings and that they taste fabulous.

5. Weight loss

With so much in the media around weight loss medication in 2024, M&S customers are finding themselves seeking more traditional forms of weight management, where you can still enjoy your food and get the nutrients you need for long term health, with relaxed calorie counting back on the agenda.

What’s new for 2025?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as celebrating 25 years of its leading Count on Us (COU) range, the M&S chefs are developing more delicious, perfectly-portioned dishes to help customers enjoy a healthy and balanced diet. Everything in the COU collection comes in at under 375 kcals, while being made with fresh, flavour-packed store cupboard ingredients, so you don’t feel at all like you’re missing out.

New highlights include the Count on Us Peri Peri Chicken & Spicy Rice, £5.50, topped with roasted onions and peppers, and containing 2 of your 5 a day, 31g protein, and only 354 kcals.