Familiar face to fans of BBC show Torchwood - Murray Melvin - has died

Patrick Hollis
By Patrick Hollis
Published 16th Apr 2023, 11:54 BST

Tributes have been paid to actor Murray Melvin following his death at the age of 90. Mr Melvin appeared in many popular productions including the Phantom of the Opera and more recently, Torchwood.

Mr Melvin played the part of antagonist Bilis Manger in the Doctor Who spin-off series. Russell T Davies, writer of the show, shared a tribute to the actor on his Instagram page. He wrote: "He lived through a century that saw the understanding of his identity change so profoundly, and he did so with dignity, class and wit.

"His last email to me ended, ‘Take care, we still cannot afford to take chances.’ Oh he was wise. Night, Murray."

Most Popular

    John Barrowman played the lead role on Torchwood. He too shared a message following news of Mr Melvin’s death.

    He wrote: "Murray Melvin, he always brought a cheeky warm smile to the Torchwood set and had the power to make us all laugh."

    Murray Melvin and Lisi Tribble in 2012 (Photo: Stuart Wilson/Getty Images)Murray Melvin and Lisi Tribble in 2012 (Photo: Stuart Wilson/Getty Images)
    Murray Melvin and Lisi Tribble in 2012 (Photo: Stuart Wilson/Getty Images)

    News of Mr Melvin’s death was shared by his friend Kerry Kyriacos Michael through a photo on Twitter. Along with the message outline a “great sadness”, Kerry wrote: "He was one of my closest friends and will be missed by so many of us who had the privilege to know him."

