Here are the UK’s best and most accessible walking trails for novice walkers this National Walking Month

May is National Walking Month and while keen hikers have likely experienced the UK’s best trails, those new to the activity might not have the knowledge of the more seasoned adventurers. For the uninitiated, Sky Holiday Cottages has rounded up some of the UK’s most loved routes for old and new hikers to enjoy.

There are trail options that are family friendly, dog friendly, and wheelchair accessible – so there’s truly something for everyone to enjoy. The locations enjoy spectacular views that make the physical exercise worth it, so you can make the most of the great outdoors this summer.

The holiday letting agency has also rounded up the best properties to stay at for each location. If you’re looking for a new adventure, these are the UK’s best options for walking this summer.

The UK’s top 10 dog-friendly trails

Pen-y-ghent and Hull Pot Circular, Yorkshire Dales National Park

Catbells via Allerdale Ramble, Lake District National Park

Grasmere and Helm Crag Circular, Lake District National Park

Rydal Water and Rydal mount Circular, Lake District National Park

Connemara and Diamond Hill Loop, Connemara National Park

Janet’s Foss, Gordale Scar and Malham Cove, Yorkshire Dales National Park

Conic Hill, Loch Lomod and The Trossachs National Park

Llyn Idwal Circular, Snowdonia National Park

Sugarloaf and Usk Mynydd Llanwenarth Circular, Brecon Beacons National Park

Flash and Three Shires Head Circular, Peak District National Park

The UK’s top 10 wheelchair and accessible friendly trails

Tarn Hows and Rose Castle Plantation Circular

Rudyard Lake Circular Tarn Hows and Rose Castle Plantation Circular, Lake District National Park

Rudyard Lake Circular, Leek, Staffordshire

Loch an Eilein Circular, Cairngorms National Park

Historical Bath City Walking Tour, Bath, Somerset

Bolderwood Deer Sanctuary and Bolderwood Grounds Circular, New Forest National Park

Strathclyde Loch Circular Walk, Strathclyde Park, Lanarkshire

Fewston Reservoir Circular, Nidderdale AONB, Yorkshire

Teversal, Skegby and Pleasley Pit Country Park, Sutton-In-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire

Turton and Entwistle Reservoir Circular, Near Bolton, Greater Manchester

The UK’s top 10 child-friendly trails

Derwentwater Circular, Lake District National Park

Arthur's Seat, Holyrood Park, Edinburgh

Ingleton Waterfalls Circular, Yorkshire Dales National Park

Orrest Head Circular Walk, Lake District National Park

Bamford Edge and Stanage Edge Circular, Peak District National Park

Rydal Water and Rydal Mount Circular, Lake District National Park

Pendle Hill and Ogden Reservoir Circular, Forest of Bowland AONB, Lancashire

Bathwick and Claverton Down Circular (Bath Skyline), Cotswolds AONB

Llyn Idwal Circular, Snowdonia National Park

Conic Hill, Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park

The UK’s top 10 pushchair-friendly trails

Orrest Head Circular Walk, Lake District National Park

Rudyard Lake Circular, Leek, Staffordshire

Glendalough Upper and Lower Lakes Loop, Wicklow Mountains National Park, County Wicklow

Bolderwood Deer Sanctuary and Bolderwood Grounds Circular, New Forest National Park

Fewston Reservoir Circular, Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, North Yorkshire

Strathclyde Loch Circular Walk, Strathclyde Park, Lanarkshire

Turton and Entwistle Reservoir Circular, Near Bolton, Greater Manchester

Virginia Water Circular Walk, Windsor Great Park, Berkshire

Pugneys Park and Lake Circular, Pugneys Country Park, West Yorkshire

Scadbury Park Circular, Scadbury Park, Greater London

The UK’s top 10 most beautiful walks