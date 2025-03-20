Newry: Anxious driving capital. Nerve-busting tips revealed.

Newry has been named the anxious driving capital of Northern Ireland.

New search engine analysis by experts at RTA Law has revealed people in the area searched for terms like ‘Driving Anxiety’, ‘Nervous Driving’, and ‘Worried about Driving’, and 450 related keywords, per 100,000 people, more than anywhere else in the country.

Newry came first with 2485 searches per 100,000 people – suggesting people in the area are the most nervous when getting behind the wheel.

Armagh came second with 1489, and Lisburn third with 992.

Location Searches for Driving Anxiety and 450 related keywords Population Searches Average Monthly Searches - March 2024-Feb 2025 (World Population Review) Per 100,000 People Newry 670 26967 2485 Armagh 220 14777 1489 Lisburn 450 45370 992 Derry 840 85016 988 Belfast 1,360 340200 400

At the other end of the table, Belfast had the lowest number of searches per 100,000 people at 400 – suggesting people here are the most confident drivers in the country.

Rod Mitchel, from RTA Law who conducted the research, said: “Driving anxiety is more common than many people realise, affecting both new and experienced drivers alike.

“It can make even short journeys feel overwhelming, but the good news is that it’s entirely manageable with the right approach.

“Whether it's fear of traffic, past incidents, or a lack of confidence, small, gradual steps can help you regain control and feel more comfortable behind the wheel.”

Rod shared his top tips for tackling driving anxiety.

Drive with a friend

"Having a trusted friend or family member in the car can make a huge difference. Their presence offers reassurance, and they can help you stay calm if you start to feel anxious.”

Start small and build up

"Don't pressure yourself to take on long or difficult drives straight away. Begin with short, familiar routes and gradually extend the distance as your confidence grows.”

Drive at quieter times

"If heavy traffic makes you nervous, try driving early in the morning or late at night when the roads are quieter. This allows you to practice without the added stress of congestion, helping you build confidence in a more controlled environment."

Use calming techniques

"Simple relaxation techniques, like deep breathing or listening to soothing music, can help keep nerves in check. If you feel overwhelmed, take a break, pull over somewhere safe, and reset before continuing."

Know your rights and responsibilities

"Understanding the rules of the road and what to do in different driving situations can boost confidence. Many drivers worry about making mistakes, but knowing your legal rights and responsibilities can provide extra peace of mind."

“With patience and practice, driving anxiety can be overcome.

“Taking small, manageable steps and seeking support where needed will help you feel more in control and comfortable on the road.”