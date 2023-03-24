Register
North Korea ‘greatly satisfied’ with underwater attack drone tests able to cause ‘radioactive tsunami’

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un has said he’s ‘greatly satisfied’ with the results

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 24th Mar 2023, 13:56 GMT

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un has said he’s ‘greatly satisfied’ with the results of an underwater attack drone test, according to the country’s state media. The drone was launched off the coast of Riwon County in South Hamgyong Province and is understood to generate a ‘radioactive tsunami’.

North Korea launched the drone named Unmanned Underwater Nuclear Attack Craft Haeil this week during a test which lasted 59 hours, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reports. After cruising at a depth of 80 to 150m, the drone reached its target off Hongwon Bay.

The ‘Haeil’ drone, which means ‘Tsunami’, has been built in order for North Korea to approach enemy ports undetected before exploding underwater and creating a radioactive wave.

    KCNA confirmed the test verified [the drone’s] reliability” and “confirmed its lethal strike capability”. Adding: “The respected comrade Kim Jong Un was greatly satisfied with the results.”

    North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. Credit: MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP via Getty Images
    North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un. Credit: MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP via Getty Images
    North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un. Credit: MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP via Getty Images

    Flying missiles were also confirmed to have been tested. The news comes as the US is reportedly prepared to send an aircraft carrier to South Korea in order to complete an 11-day exercise.

