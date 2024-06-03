Olympic boxer, Nicola Adams, sets to empower women by offering self-defence lessons

Olympic boxer Nicola Adams sets to empower women by offering self-defense lessons

Olympic boxing gold medallist Nicola Adams offers women self-defence lessons - to empower them in situations they may otherwise feel vulnerable.

An online session is available for women to download at their leisure and features the West Yorkshire star demonstrating different boxing techniques and basic defence moves.

The lesson is five minutes long to allow for busy schedules – and includes moves the star might use ahead of a big fight in the ring as well as confidence techniques.

It comes as research of 2,000 women by Bodyform found 53 per cent have felt vulnerable and insecure at times, while 46 per cent have felt unsafe.

These feelings have been provoked when walking down the street at night (61 per cent), on public transport (40 per cent) and even walking outside in the daytime (35 per cent).

Although more than half (53 per cent) have already turned to sport or exercise as a way of improving how they feel about themselves, be that physically or mentally.

And 27 per cent said being physically stronger helps them to feel safer, more confident and empowered as a woman.

This class aims to provide women with the tools to help them feel more protected, and empowered

Women have a right to feel strong and protected

Nicola Adams, OBE, who is working with the feminine protection brand to empower women, said: “Bodyform’s Superiority campaign is important, and comes at a time where we are aware as a nation that women have a right to feel strong and protected, but more work needs to be done.

“The class we’ve created together aims to provide women+ with tools to help them feel more protected, empowered and to increase their sense of self-worth.

“I’ve always set out to challenge norms and to encourage women to believe in themselves, and this is just another way together we can help to break barriers.”

The study, carried out via OnePoll.com, found 73 per cent of women don’t believe they should feel threatened by anyone in any situation, due to their gender.

Although those who have felt strong and safe in recent months admit this was when they were at work (45 per cent), out with a group of friends (27 per cent) and at the gym (16 per cent).

To help themselves to feel more confident, 42 per cent of women try to eat well and 38 per cent stick to being in familiar places such as their hometown.

Just under three in 10 (28 per cent) will spent time outside, 27 per cent focus their efforts on being physically strong and 21 per cent do lots of exercise.

Nicola Adams states "we are not just about words, we're about solutions" against the challenges women often face towards their comfort and security

Turning to sport or exercise

Of those who have turned to sport or exercise to improve their physical or mental health, 67 per cent admit it helps them to feel good about themselves and many like the sense of focus (44 per cent) or purpose (36 per cent).

But there are a number of barriers still preventing women from being heard, and feeling protected – such as louder, more confident characters (41 per cent), body images pressures (38 per cent) and decision makers being predominantly male (24 per cent).

Women would like to feel stronger and empowered when walking down the street (39 per cent), in medical settings (32 per cent) and at work (31 per cent).

While others want to be secure and comfortable in the pub (24 per cent), in nightclubs (20 per cent) and when running in public (15 per cent).

A spokesperson for Bodyform said: “Partnering with Nicola felt completely right, as everything she stands for as a woman aligns with what we are about – strength, both physically and mentally, equality and inclusion.

“We’re not just about words, we’re about solutions, and Nicola allows us to do that by creating a self-defence class accessible for everyone and which champions female empowerment.

“Women often face situations where their comfort and protection and security is threatened, and we want challenge and change that.”

