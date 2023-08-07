The infant was airlifted to hospital after suffering serious injuries from the fall.

A one-year-old boy has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after falling out of a second-storey window in Burnley. The child was airlifted to Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital.

Police are investigating the incident, which happened on Sunday (6 August) morning, and say they are trying to track down several people who stopped to help the baby outside a home on Heap Street.

Det Insp Mark Saunders said: "First and foremost, my thoughts are with the family at this distressing time.