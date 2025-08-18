Parents use markers and blow-dryers to keep school uniforms looking fresh

Parents' top school uniform confessions include colouring in their children's scuffed school shoes with markers and blow-drying damp uniforms minutes before the school run. | Emma Trimble / SWNS

Parents’ top school uniform confessions include colouring in their children’s scuffed shoes with markers and blow-drying damp uniforms minutes before the school run to keep it looking tip top.

A poll, of 1,000 mums and dads of school-aged kids, revealed the creative - and sometimes chaotic - lengths they go to in order to get their kids through the term in one piece.

Sending their youngsters off in mismatched socks, patching up rips in skirts with safety-pins, drying clothes with a hair dryer and glueing the sole of shoes back on were other tricks parents have had to go with.

Some parents owned up to using hair straighteners to ‘iron’ clothes in a rush while others have resorted to giving uniform and PE kit a spray with deodorant over washing them

Dawn Porto, from Clarks, which has reduced their prices to the lowest on the back-to-school range in a decade, said: “We’ve all had those chaotic moments - when you realise too late that something’s missing or left at home.

“Mornings are stressful enough without the added worry of worn-out shoes or a last-minute dash to fix uniform mishaps.

“It’s so important to ensure you’re buying durable and scuff-resistant items, some even designed to go from classroom to PE without needing a change.”

Another tactic was sending kids to schools in clothes getting a little small - due to being tantalisingly close to the summer holidays.

On the flip side, 22 per cent of parents admitted to buying school uniforms and footwear so big for kids - in the hope they’ll last the entire year.

The research, carried out via OnePoll, also revealed the pressure parents feel to keep a child’s uniform and shoes pristine all year round, with 60 per cent feeling the heat to do so.

It also emerged when it comes to decision-making, 64 per cent take the lead on choosing school uniform and footwear, though 15 per cent admit their children usually have the final say at the till.

With the new term looming, mornings can be a source of stress with 61 per cent confessing they don’t notice issues with their child’s uniform until the very last minute, often in the middle of a rushed school run.

With 25 per cent admitting that their kids have gotten into trouble for not having their PE kit.

Dawn Porto added: “We know how much parents want to get it right.

“They put a lot of pressure on themselves to keep their children looking smart and feeling confident at school.

“Which is why lasting quality and durability being so important in what you buy for the kids as you need things to be designed to keep up with busy school days.”

The top 20 most common uniform fixes:

1. Wiped off dirt/marks off shoes with wet wipes / wet cloth

2. Wiped down muddy shoes with a baby wipe

3. Wiped off dirt/marks off uniform with wet wipes / wet cloth

4. Bought clothes that are too big to make sure they lasted the year

5. Used a hairdryer to dry damp uniform

6. Used a safety pin to temporarily fix zips

7. Sent them in with creased shirts

8. Sent them in wearing an older sibling’s uniform

9. Bought shoes that are too big to make sure they lasted the year

10. Used a lint roller to refresh appearance

11. Safety pinned rips in skirt/trousers/shirts

12. Sent them in with odd socks

13. Coloured in scuffed school shoes (with a permanent marker, felt-tip pen)

14. Glued a school bag back together or the sole of a shoe back on

15. Sprayed deodorant on school uniform/ PE kit rather than washing it

16. Sent them in wearing an older sibling’s shoes

17. Sent them in with missing buttons

18. Let them wear uniform that’s too small

19. Cut out labels of hand-me-downs

20. Used hair straighteners to ‘iron’ uniform