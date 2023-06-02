PlayStation has launched their biggest annual sale - Days of Play - with huge discounts on games, consoles and more - here’s what’s on offer

Sony has launched the biggest PlayStation sale of the year, with games, consoles and accessories all being given huge discounts. The Days of Play sale is live on the PlayStation store and is the perfect time to get your hands on some huge savings.

The sale runs from Friday (June 2) to June 12, giving fans 10 days to grab some bargains. The console’s subscription service PlayStation Plus is also being offered at a discounted price, which makes it the perfect time to sign-up for access to free games and the PlayStation Plus catalogue.

Here’s everything on offer in the PlayStation Days of Play sale:

What’s on offer in the PlayStation Days of Play sale

Games

480 PlayStation games have been discounted in the PlayStation Days of Play sale, this includes standard editions as well as ultimate and platinum versions of some of Sony’s biggest releases.

There’s plenty of cross-gen games available for players on either the PlayStation 4 or the PlayStation 5, so everyone has been included in the sale. Here are just some of the games on offer in the PlayStation Days of Play sale:

God of War Ragnarök

Fifa 23 Ultimate Edition

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II

WWE 2K23

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Grand Theft Auto V

The Last of Us Part 1

Gran Turismo 7

MLB The Show 23

Dead Island 2

NBA 2K23 Digital Deluxe Edition

Horizon Forbidden West

Ghost of Tsushima

Red Dead Redemption II

Gotham Nights

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

It Takes Two

Stray

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Minecraft: Dungeons

PlayStation Plus deals

The PlayStation Days of Play sale has seen huge savings to their monthly subscription service PlayStation Plus. Players can get a 25% discount off of their membership on a 12-month plan.

This means the Essential tier offering players free monthly games and access to online multiplayer now sits at £49.99. The Extra tier is now £83.99 and the Premium tier is £99.99.

PlayStation accessories deals

PlayStation has a host of savings across technology and accessories, including offers on Pulse 3D wireless headphones. Here’s everything available in the accessories deals: