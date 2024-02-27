Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bodycam shows to police officers spotting a fire and rushing inside a building to save two people.

The dramatic footage was captured by kit of firearms officers who were out on patrol in Villa Road, Lozells, Birmingham on Sunday night. They called the fire service, and then went into the next-door building and led the occupants to safety. They also checked another property above the fire to confirm and found there was no one inside.

West Midlands Police say the officers were checked by paramedics at the scene, with one going to hospital for further checks for smoke inhalation. The blaze was dealt with by West Midlands Fire Service and is being treated as arson.

Police are carrying out door-to-door enquiries and trawling CCTV to work to establish who is responsible, and want to hear from anyone who knows anything about it.

Det Sgt David Newson, from Birmingham CID, said: "This fire had the potential to have really serious consequences. Thankfully, the quick-thinking response of officers in the face of danger to themselves got the two residents to safety. We are working with our colleagues at WMFS Fire Investigation Team and would like to hear from local people as we try to build a picture of what has happened.

"Villa Road is a main route and we'd ask anyone who was driving along it between 11pm and midnight time, to take a look at any dashcam they may have, as it could hold vital evidence for our investigation."