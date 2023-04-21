Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Lana Del Ray confirmed as BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 final headliner
1 hour ago Oliver Dowden and Alex Chalk take key roles after Raab’s resignation
3 hours ago Dominic Raab bullying report: 5 key findings as deputy PM quits
3 hours ago Rishi Sunak’s letter to Dominic Raab after he resigns as deputy PM
5 hours ago Hugh Bonneville announced as host of King Charles’ coronation concert
5 hours ago Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab resigns over bullying investigation

Prince and Princess of Wales release touching photo of late Queen Elizabeth II to mark her 97th birthday

The image has been released to mark the late Queen Elizabeth II’s 97th birthday, just two weeks before King Charles III’s coronation.

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 21st Apr 2023, 15:02 BST

A picture of the late Queen Elizabeth II has been released showing her surrounded by some of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. It has been released on what would have been her 97th birthday.

The Princess of Wales took the touching picture during a family trip to Balmoral in summer last year. The snap includes Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis all smiling whilst sitting next to their ‘gan gan’.

As well as the Prince and Princess of Wales’s three children, also seen in the picture are Zara and Mike Tindall’s children Mia, Lucas and Lena, as well as Savannah and Isla Phillips, who are the children of Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly.

Most Popular

    Balmoral was one of the Queen’s favourite places to stay, travelling there every summer during her reign as monarch, which lasted 70 years. She died at Balmoral Castle last year on September 8.

    The picture comes just over two weeks before her eldest child, King Charles is crowned on Saturday, May 6. It will be the first coronation in the UK for almost seven decades since the Queen herself was crowned in 1953.

    Details of the coronation are slowly being released as we edge closer to the historic occasion. It was recently revealed that Prince Harry would be attending the coronation without Meghan Markle, who will remain in Los Angeles.

    Related topics:Elizabeth IIPrinceCharles IIICoronationBalmoral