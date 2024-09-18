Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kukoon customers across the island of Ireland can now shop for their favourite rugs at EZ Living Interiors after the family-owned companies announced an exciting new partnership.

It means for the first time Kukoon customers in Ireland will be able to feel the quality of the products instore before purchasing their dream rug.

The agreement will see a selection of Kukoon rugs, including their exclusive Jacqueline Rooney and Renuu Collections, on sale at all of EZ Living Interiors 21 stores.

Irish artist, Jacqueline Rooney, whose work is inspired by breathtaking natural beauty around her Rostrevor home on the shores of Carlingforfd Lough, has created a bespoke series of designs which Kukoon have transformed into beautiful rugs.

Putting Kukoon rugs into customers hands

Designed for homes where little fingers and muddy paws can cause havoc, the Renuu Collection uses nanotechnology meaning these innovative rugs are not only machine washable but also liquid repellent without compromising on that Kukoon barefoot luxury.

The range is made up of 12 - 32 designs that will bring character and charm into your home. Each rug has been woven using technologically-advanced methods and features individual accents that have not been seen altogether before.

With its headquarters in Newry, County Down, Kukoon, which is operated by brother and sister, Paul and Clare Vallely, began life selling clearance items online and has now grown to become Ireland’s largest rugs retailer.

Clare Vallely said: “We know some people like to hold and feel something before they buy it, now with our partnership with EZ Living Interiors they can do just that.

“It will provide us with a physical presence in the Irish market and offer our Irish customers the chance to experience our well-made, stylish and affordable rugs in person.

“From the end of September a selection of our rugs will be in all 21 EZ Living Interiors stores across the island of Ireland. We love collaborating with people at the top of their game and this agreement is something we are very excited about.

“At Kukoon we have collaborated with some very exciting artists and designers such as Jacqueline Rooney and we are excited to bring these ranges to customers throughout Ireland. You won’t find our in-house exclusive ranges anywhere else”

A beloved Irish brand, EZ Living Interiors was founded in Cork in 1987 by the White family who set about making great design and comfort easy to find for homes across Ireland.

Kukoon believes great quality rugs should be well made, stylish and always affordable. Their exclusive collection covers hundreds of designs and sizes, from timeless classics to the latest on-trend looks.

Visit www.kukoonrugs.com to read more about the ranges available.