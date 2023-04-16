Rylan Clark has addressed rumours behind his departure from Strictly Come Dancing’s companion show It Takes Two. This month the presenter announced he was leaving the spin-off after four years as co-host.

Fans have speculated that Rylan, 34, could have landed a role hosting the new series of Big Brother, which is due to return to screens in autumn. But while he did not specify exactly what rumours he was responding to, Rylan explained on his Saturday afternoon Radio 2 show that he was just taking some time out.

He told listeners: “So I just want to say publicly to all the Strictly family, I love you dearly for the last four years. Can I just confirm please as well, I’m seeing all the rumours.

“Please carry on with your rumours, I ain’t going anywhere, darling. It was just my time to say thank you and you know, go, and I don’t know, sit indoors in my pyjamas for a bit.”

The former X Factor star previously hosted Big Brother spin-off Bit On The Side on Channel 5, but it was axed in 2018. Although Rylan would no doubt jump at the chance be involved in the new series of Big Brother, which is launching on ITV2, it is speculated that the role may have already gone to former Strictly contestant AJ Odudu.

Rylan has co-hosted the last two series of It Takes Two with former dance pro Janette Manrara. Zoe Ball hosted the spin-off solo until Rylan joined her in 2019.

The BBC is yet to announce who will be presenting It Takes Two this year, although it is understood that Countryfile presenter and former Strictly contestant Helen Skelton is currently in talks with the BBC for the role .

