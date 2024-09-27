Record energy debt is 'hugely alarming' says fuel poverty charity National Energy Action

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ofgem has announced energy debt has reached a record £3.7 billion. You see their figures here: https://www.ofgem.gov.uk/publications/debt-and-arrears-indicators

Fuel poverty charity National Energy Action describes the situation as 'hugely alarming' and says more must be done to protect the most vulnerable.

Peter Smith, Director of Policy and Advocacy at National Energy Action, says: "It's hugely alarming to see levels of energy debt continue to spiral upward, up £400 million in just one quarter. This is a stark consequence of unaffordable energy bills. Without a significant intervention by the government and energy regulator, it will only get worse - with higher bills and less support available this winter.

"Only by directly reducing the most vulnerable customers' bills as a priority and helping them to pay off these unmanageable debts can we avoid shattering people’s personal finances and badly damaging their health and wellbeing."