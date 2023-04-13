Sainsbury’s has reduced the price of its milk following a similar move from one of its supermarket competitors. The retailer’s reduction comes after Tesco announced a drop in its own milk prices on Wednesday (April 12).

At the time, Tesco was the first supermarket to reduce the price of milk in over three years. The grocery chain cut the price of its four pint, two pint and single bottles for the first time since May 2020.

The biggest drop in price was its four-pint offering, which went down 10p to £1.55. Both the cost of the two-pint and single bottles were cut by 5p.

Now, Sainsbury’s has followed in the footsteps of its rival as it has also announced changes to the prices of its own brand milk line. The move comes just a day after Tesco’s announcement.

Sainsbury’s has matched the changes in price to milk as laid out by Tesco. The supermarket’s four-pint bottle also dropped by 10p while the cost of its two-pint and single bottles were reduced by 5p.

Reflecting on cut to milk prices, a Sainsbury’s spokesperson explained the retailer is "working hard to keep prices low, especially on the everyday essentials people buy the most" amid the cost of living crisis.