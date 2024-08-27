Secrets Nightclub celebrates tenth anniversary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pioneering Magherafelt nightclub celebrates 10th anniversary One of Northern Ireland’s premiere nightclub venues – Secrets Magherafelt – will celebrate its 10-year anniversary on the weekend Aug 31-1Sept and will look back over a decade of attracting and showcasing some of the best local, national and international dance DJs.

Secrets is part of the expanding Dormans Hospitality Group (DHG) which in recent months has added The Plough in Hillsborough and Fiddlers Rest in Portglenone to its portfolio of venues and along with Dormans and Marys in Magherafelt, it will be undergoing a major refit investment project in 2025.

Secrets opened back in August 2014 following a £1m investment and as Ryan McGlone, Commercial Director of DHG says, music has been at the heart of its success:

“We had a very clear vision for Secrets when we opened our doors in 2014. We wanted to establish a unique music and entertainment venue that would be able to attract the very best national and international DJ’s as well as providing an opportunity to showcase local talent," a spokesperson said.

Secrets, Magherafelt

“At the time Magherafelt would perhaps not have been the first location to spring to mind when it came to seeing some of the best DJ’s in the world but we persevered and I’m proud to say that when you look back over the last decade we have succeeded in our goal. When you consider we have hosted Don Diablo, Jack Jones, Cosmic Gate, Will Sparks and Hannah Laing in residence at Secrets in Magherafelt amongst many others, it has been an incredible decade.

“Providing a platform for local talent was also a very important consideration for us so we’re immensely proud of the fact that we were able to showcase the likes of DJ Hix and Jon Boi giving them an opportunity to perform alongside world class acts. So, we’re delighted to have NI trance DJ John O’Callaghan in residence next month (Sept 28).”

In recent years Secrets has expanded into a multi-purpose entertainment venue which also provides a range of live music options including the popular Sunday Shindig sessions featuring the best of local talent including Two Degrees and Sean Magee Music.

For the 10th anniversary weekend, Secrets has lined up resident DJ’s B2B for Fri 30th Aug with All Folk’d Up taking centre stage on Sat 31st Aug rounding off with the Sunset Sessions on Sun 1st Sept. For those who can’t make the 10th anniversary weekend, The Tumbling Paddies live in October will be eagerly anticipated. More information is available @secretsclubni