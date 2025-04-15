Smelly food and replacement bus services among top train woes

Smelly food – and having to stand in standard when the First Class carriage is empty – are Brits’ biggest train ‘icks’.

A poll, of 2,000 adults, discovered the top 20 ‘rail fails’, also include noisy passengers, loud music or videos being played and unclear announcements over the tannoy.

Similarly, seats being taken up with luggage or being used as a footrest are familiar annoyances.

While the top three most irritating rail dislikes are costly tickets (35%), delays (34%) and overcrowding (24%).

Almost half (43%) are already bracing for rail transport this Easter to be disrupted.

Marc Pell, managing director at temporary car insurance provider Tempcover, which commissioned the research, said: “The research highlights the very real frustrations many endure with UK train travel.

"The quality of a journey significantly impacts overall enjoyment, and unreliable services take away from people’s precious time.

“Over a four-day Easter holiday, no-one wants their plans derailed.”

Delays, disruptions, and the rise of the alternative road trip

The research went on to find two in 10 experience delays or cancellations on services most times they travel by train – with 11% having experienced a hold-up of more than four hours.

And the average time passengers have had to wait on a rail replacement bus service is 41 minutes, while 20% have done so for an hour or more.

The average price of tickets costs almost £110 – with 80% citing train ticket prices as expensive.

To make things even worse, 44% have witnessed someone playing loud music in their carriage, and 42% have come across a rude passenger during their travels.

But staff are the silver lining, with 49% saying they are helpful, according to the OnePoll stats.

Furthermore, 51% would rather drive than catch a train – as you can get straight to your destination (49%), have your own space (38%) and it’s seen as more reliable (35%).

Marc Pell, of Tempcover, added: “This Easter, car sharing is another way to visit friends and family.

“This is where temporary car insurance can really help. Just borrow a car, get insured in minutes and you can travel on your own terms whenever you want – evening or day, on or off-peak.”

TOP 20 ‘RAIL FAILS’:

1. Expensive or overpriced tickets

2. Delays and cancellations

3. Overcrowding

4. Lack of available seats and having to stand

5. Replacement bus services

6. Unreliable timetables

7. Noisy passengers

8. Lack of toilets or dirty toilets

9. Dirty trains

10. People taking up extra seats with bags

11. Drunken passengers

12. People putting feet on seats

13. People playing loud music/videos

14. Slow trains or too many stops

15. People blocking doors when trying to get on/off

16. Noisy children or crying babies

17. People eating smelly food

18. Unclear announcements

19. Plenty of room in first class with the people in standard being packed in like sardines

20. Passengers with a visibly contagious illness