Calling all Steps fans! It's time to "get in line" as a brand-new musical based on the songs of Steps is due to premiere in Birmingham very soon.

Here & Now, which has been written by Shaun Kitchener will premiere its first ever performance at The Alexandra in Birmingham on Saturday, November 9 2024 ahead of a West End tour.

The Birmingham premiere is sure to see Steps fans from all over the country "Stomp" all the way to the city, in order to see the the brand-new theatre production in action.

The musical will have a stand-alone plot, but will feature Steps’ biggest hits that will surely have the audience singing along.

Members of Steps; Claire Richards, Ian “H” Watkins, Lee Latchford-Evans, Lisa Scott-Lee and Faye Tozer are said to be involved in the production of the musical.

Here is everything you need to know about Here & Now, including the plot and how to get tickets.

What is the plot of Here & Now?

The plot of Here & Now will focus on lead character Caz who works at a seaside superstore named Better Best Bargains. The story will follow the workers and patrons of the store, as they deal with “lies and betrayal”, while Caz and her friends dream of a “summer of love”.

What songs will be featured in Here & Now?

Many of Steps’ biggest songs are said to be featured in the musical theatre production, including the likes of; 5,6,7,8, Stomp, Better Best Forgotten and Last Thing On My Mind.

Who has been cast in Here & Now?

The casting of Here & Now is currently under wraps for now, but casting will be announced ahead of the premiere in November.

How long will Here & Now be performing at Birmingham?

Here & Now will premiere at The Alexandra in Birmingham on Saturday, November 9 and will run until Sunday, November 24.

How to get tickets for Here & Now?