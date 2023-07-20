Register
 It’s nearly Strictly Come Dancing season and rumours are already circulating about who will star in this year’s BBC dancing competition.

Charlotte Hawes
By Charlotte Hawes
Published 20th Jul 2023, 17:04 BST

Strictly Come Dancing is now known for its glitz, glam and celebs who come together to cha cha cha in a bid to win the coveted glitterball trophy. It may only be July, but rumours are already circulating on which stars will participate in this year’s series, which usually kicks off around September.

The BBC competition first launched back in 2004, with many celebs going on to winning the glitterball trophy each year. BBC star Natasha Kaplinsky won the first series, with the likes of Kara Tointon, Bill Bailey, Stacey Dooley, Louis Smith and Darren G

While it is yet to be confirmed which celebs will take part in the upcoming series of Strictly, here’s a list of the stars who are rumoured to be starring in the show:

    A number of celebs have been tipped for Strictly 2023, including Angela Rippon, who could be the show’s oldest ever contestant at the age of 78. But which other celebs could star in the dancing series? Here’s everything you need to know.

    Strictly Come Dancing 2023 rumoured line-up

    Rylan Clark is rumoured to star in the next series of Strictly Come Dancing as a contestant

    Former Rip Off Britain and Come Dancing presenter Angela Rippon

    Waterloo Road’s Adam Thomas

    Former Love Island star and presenter Zara McDermott

    Former EastEnders star Dennis Rickman

    Coronation Street actress Ellie Leech

    Matt and Emma Willis

    Disability campaigner Sophie Morgan

    Former It Takes Two presenter Rylan Clark

    Former EastEnders actress Priya Davdra

