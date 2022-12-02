Who will be in the line-up for the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Day Special episode and when does it air on the BBC? Here is everything you need to know.

The ongoing series of Strictly Come Dancing 2022 is set to culminate in its grand finale in December, but ballroom dancing fans will not need to wait much longer to get their fix. Further details about the line-up of the BBC series’ Christmas Day special, which has since become a staple of the festive schedule, have been confirmed.

To celebrate the season to be jolly, the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Day Special 2022 will see six celebrities take to the floor in a bid to be crowned the champion. In order to do so, though, they must impress a judging panel of Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas.

Advertisement

A line-up that boasts celebrities from major British soap operas, television presenters, as well as podcasters, has been confirmed. Alongside their professional dancing partners, they will aim to win over the panel, as well as the voting public.

Most Popular

Strictly fans will remember popstar Anne Marie winning last year’s Christmas dance-off alongside Graziano Di Prima. The pair Cha Cha’d to Gwen Stefani’s cover of Feliz Navidad as they claimed a perfect score of 40.

Advertisement

So who will celebrate the Christmas festivities with a Strictly Come Dancing win? Here is the full line-up of the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Day Special 2022.

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Day Special 2022 full line-up

Advertisement

Nicola Roberts

Best known for being one fifth of Girls Aloud, singer and actress Nicola Roberts is the fifth celebrity confirmed for the Strictly special. The Brit Award winner has been partnered with Giovanni Pernice.

Nicola says: “It’s truly an honour to be part of Strictly, but to be invited on to the prestigious Christmas day episode is something very special indeed. They’ve promised me extra glitter, sparkle and frosting all wrapped up together with a big bow on top. What more could a girl wish for at Christmas!”

Advertisement

Larry Lamb

Advertisement

The Gavin and Stacey star has joined the Strictly Christmas special and will dance alongside Nadiya Bychkova. Larry Lamb is renowned for his role as Mick Shipman in the BBC comedy series, as well as Albert Square villain Archie Mitchell in EastEnders.

Reacting to joining the festive line-up, Larry said: “Christmas has come early! I can’t wait to get on the dancefloor and learn a brand new skill ready for all those festive parties. I am excited yet incredibly nervous but I know Nadiya will look after me and I look forward to adding a bit of extra sparkle to Christmas Day."

Alexandra Mardell

Coronation Street star Alexandra Mardell, who plays the ITV soap’s Emma Brooker, will ballroom dance this Christmas. Her partner will be Strictly professional dancer Kai Widdrington.

Advertisement

The actor said: “I’ve grown up with Strictly Come Dancing, and my Mum always said she’d love to see me on the show so this really is the best Christmas present I could give her. I can’t wait to get into the training room and see what festive moves I can bring to the table!"

Advertisement

Rickie Haywood-Williams

DJ and presenter Rickie Haywood-Williams will join the Strictly celebrity line-up and has been paired with professional dancer Luba Mushtuk. He is known for his work on BBC Radio 1, KISS FM and ITV’s Bang on the Money in 2016. Rickie said: “I have watched Strictly over the years and always said I’d be too scared to do it. But here I am ready to go for it, sequins n’ all."

Rosie Ramsey

Advertisement

Podcaster and author Rosie Ramsey was the first celebrity announced to appear on the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Christmas Day special. Viewers will recognise her for being the co-host of critically acclaimed podcast ‘Sh**ged. Married. Annoyed.’

Rosie has been partnered with professional ballroom dancer Neil Jones this Christmas. Reacting to the news of her inclusion in the festive special, she said: “I am thrilled to be dancing in this year’s Strictly Christmas special! After watching my husband Chris compete a few years ago, I’ve been desperate to get on that dance floor myself! I also absolutely LOVE Christmas, and my partner Neil is lovely, so this is just perfect. Best. Christmas. Ever!"

Advertisement

How to watch Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Day Special 2022