Fleur East will replace Rylan Clark on Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two after he stepped down from the role last year

Rylan Clark’s replacement on ‘Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’ has been revealed. Clark stepped down from his role as presenter after three years, fronting the show from 2019 until 2022.

His replacement was revealed as Fleur East on BBC’s The One Show tonight (Friday, June 16). In 2012, she then launched a solo career with the record label Strictly Rhythm and released songs with dance musicians including DJ Fresh and Drumsound & Bassline Smith. East returned to The X Factor as a solo artist in 2014 for its eleventh series, where she finished in second place behind Ben Haenow.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The new presenter will front the show for the first time on the new series that is set to air later this year. Speculation is rife about who will appear on the show that was last won by Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystał.

Most Popular

It has been reported that the son of Jeff Brazier and the late Jade Goody, Bobby Brazier will appear on the show this year. Bobby has been a regular fixture on BBC One, as he joined the cast of EastEnders in September 2022.

He isn’t the only EastEnders star set to appear on Strictly later this year, with Priya Davdra, who played Iqra Ahmed for three years before leaving in January 2022, also rumoured to be on the show.

Speaking to The Mirror , a source reportedly said: “Priya was singled out as a target for the casting team early in the process and they were keen. She is young, glamorous and would be a great fit for the show.”

Fleur East rose to fame on the X Factor. (Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement