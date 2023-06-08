A former Britain’s Got Talent contestant has died aged 38

A former Britain’s Got Talent contestant has died aged 38, her family has confirmed. Kerri-Anne Donaldson starred in the show in 2014 as part of the superg-group Kings and Queens.

Her death was confirmed by her sister, Cara Donaldson, who said: “My beautiful baby sister is no longer with us and I don’t know how to process it.”

“I love you Kerri, you’re my best friend, we were inseparable and right now I don’t know how to fill the void. Be peaceful and hold Nan tight.”

Strictly professional Neil Jones, who was also part of the group, said Donaldson had a “heart of gold”.

Kings and Queens reached the semi-final of Britain’s Got Talent’s eighth series. Other members of the group included Kai Widdrington and Neil and Katya Jones, all three of whom later became professional dancers on Strictly.

Neil Jones called Donaldson his “friend” and “like a big sister” on Twitter, writing: “Kerri Anne Donaldson - remember that name and please never forget it because it belongs to a woman who loved to dance, create and perform, she had the cheekiest laugh and a heart of gold.”

