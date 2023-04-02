Swfties were elated to see Selena Gomez finally attend her bestie’s groundbreaking Era’s tour - now where is London Boy Joe Alwyn?

Taylor Swift continued her record-breaking Era’s tour with her second performance for fans in Arlington last night (April 1). So far the tour has been full of surprise songs, and even some surprising celeb appearances, including the trifecta of Emma’s from Stone to Watson.

However, fans have been eagerly awaiting the appearance of two very special people in Taylor’s life, her best friend and fellow musician Selena Gomez and her actor rumoured husband Joe Awlyn.

The pair have noticeably been absent from the tour up until now, but Gomez finally made it and did not disappoint. Gomez was spotted living her best life, jumping and dancing to Love Story as she dressed in her Folklore era cardigan.

Gomez was also accompanied by her little sister Gracie, who had just as special a night when she was chosen by Swift to hand her Red Era’s hat to, something she has done every night of the tour while singing 22. Gracie was dressed as Taylor in her Speak Now Era and gave the star a friendship bracelet in return. No, we’re not crying, you are.

Joe Alwyn has yet to make an appearance, which has not gone unnoticed by fans, but with the pair being pretty private about their relationship it’s entirely possible he has been backstage with the star. Though, fans are expecting to see him in the crowd soon - hopefully at one of her international shows…not that we’re dropping any hints whatsoever.

Aside from surprise celebrity appearances, Taylor has been keeping fans on their toes by performing not one but two surprise songs that change at every performance. She even changed an official setlist song for her first night in Arlington.

The singer changed out Invisible Strings from Folklore for The 1 from the same album, afterwards she said: “You think you can just scroll and know the setlist? You think you can come prepared? Let it be said about “The Era’s Tour”, we’re tricksy. We’ve got a health setlist hi-jinx. So, I played a new song, did you like it?”

As usual for Swifties, we’re being kept on our toes. So, what have been the surprise songs on the Era’s tour so far? Here’s every surprise song including the era they are from and what night Taylor Swift performed them.

Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour"

Every surprise song Taylor Swift has performed on the Era’s tour

State Farm Stadium - Arizona (March, 17)

Tim McGraw - Taylor Swift

Mirrorball - Folkore

State Farm Stadium - Arizona (March, 18)

This is me trying - Folklore

State Of Grace - Red (Taylor’s Version)

Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas (March, 24)

Our Song - Taylor Swift

Snow On The Beach - Midnights

Which songs could Taylor Swift still play at ‘The Eras Tour’? Credit: Getty Images

Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas (March, 25)

Cowboy like me - Evermore (with Marcus Mumford)

White Horse - Taylor Swift

AT&T Stadium - Arlington (March, 31)

Sad Beautiful Tragic - Red (Taylor’s Version)

Ours - Speak Now

AT&T Stadium - Arlington (April, 1)

Death By A Thousand Cuts - Lover

Clean - 1989

Full setlist Era’s tour Arlington

Swift performed 44 songs on opening night of ‘The Eras Tour’ in Arlington. They were: