Tesco is offering free blood pressure checks after research revealed up to five million people in the UK could be living with the ‘silent killer’.

Tesco is offering free blood pressure checks at its pharmacies across the UK this monthas it celebrates Heart Month with the British Heart Foundation in February. The campaign is part of its bid to raise awareness after research revealed many Brits are putting off easy medical tests.

Blood pressure is often referred to as a ‘silent killer’ because often it doesn’t cause any symptoms, yet it can lead to serious health problems if left untreated. High blood pressure puts extra strain on the blood vessels and heart, leading to an increased risk of heart disease, stroke, kidney failure, and other health problems.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Research from the British Heart Foundation revealed up to five million people in the UK could be living with undiagnosed high blood pressures, with a new survey from Tesco revealing one in 10 men have never had a blood pressure check.

Most Popular

The charity has now teamed up with the popular supermarket to encourage more people to routinely check their blood pressure for free at the supermarket’s network of in-store pharmacies, with almost half a million appointments available this year at Tesco pharmacies across the UK.

Jason Tarry, Tesco UK CEO said: “Reducing high blood pressure is one of the biggest changes people can make to reduce their risk of heart attacks and strokes, but most people don’t realise that they can get their blood pressure checked for free, without an appointment, at an in-store Tesco pharmacy.

“71% of people told us that supporting the health of their loved ones is a top priority. With Valentine’s Day around the corner, there’s no better way to show your loved ones that you care than by encouraging them to take easy measures to look after themselves.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This February, we have thousands of blood pressure checks available at our pharmacies in communities across the country, helping to make checking your blood pressure as simple as doing your weekly shop.”

Life-saving routine check

Dr Charmaine Griffiths, Chief Executive at the British Heart Foundation, said: “Every week in the UK, around 4,000 people are admitted to hospital for a heart attack or stroke, with treatable high blood pressure contributing to many of these life-threatening events.”

Tesco offer free walk-in blood pressure checks in store for Heart Month 2023

Advertisement

Advertisement

The NHS estimates that over the next five years, blood pressure checks at local pharmacies could prevent over 5,000 heart attacks, over 8,000 strokes and save over 4,000 lives. The survey done by Tesco also revealed that just 30% of men and a third of women (33%) attend a routine medical check at least once a year.

Meanwhile, over one in three (37%) of adults say they haven’t had their blood pressure checked in the last 12 months. The survey also found that 1 in 10 men (11%) have never had their blood pressure measured in their lifetime.

Of those men, almost a third (31%) believe they only need their blood pressure checked if they have a medical condition or are taking medication.