Tesco has made a major rule change on the number of eggs customers can buy as limitations will finally be lifted. The rationing of eggs was introduced in November last year, with shoppers being limited to a maximum of three packs.

The limit was brought in due to supply issues, partly because of an outbreak of bird flu, as well as rising costs for farmers. The restrictions will lift in all Tesco stores from today (August 2).

Online shoppers will also be able to buy the baking essential unrestricted from tomorrow. The rule change comes as Tesco announced it is investing a further £10m in the UK egg sector.

According to the supermarket, around £6m of the cash will go to UK egg farmers between now and March 2024. Dominic Morrey, Tesco’s commercial director, said: “As conditions begin to ease, we’re also able to remove the buying restrictions we’ve had in place on shell eggs since November last year.

"Customers can be reassured we also remain 100% British on all our shell eggs, with our five-year contracts with our suppliers now well under way.”