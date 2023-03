Tesco to roll out an increase to minimum basket value this summer.

Tesco has announced some changes affecting those who shop for their groceries via the website. The supermarket is set to introduce increases to two key elements of their online shop.

Frequent online Tesco customers will know the current minimum basket value is £40, meaning if their shop comes below this, they will face an additional charge. This minimum spend won’t be this low for much longer though.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In addition to this, the charge for baskets coming in at less than £40 is currently £4 on top of the shopping total. However, this price is set to change too.

Most Popular

The changes were confirmed on Wednesday (March 29) but will not roll out on Tesco’s online store for a few more weeks.

We break down Tesco’s planned increase to both its minimum basket value and charge for online shoppers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tesco increase minimum basket value and charge for online orders

The supermarket’s minimum basket value is set to increase by £10 from May 2, increasing from £40 to £50. Following the minimum basket value increase, this charge will change for coming in below that minimum spend will result in a £5 charge, up from £4.