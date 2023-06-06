Register
The Charlatans announce huge headline UK tour including London, Manchester & Leeds - how to buy tickets

The Charlatans are embarking on a major UK tour

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 6th Jun 2023, 12:19 BST

The Charlatans are embarking on a major UK tour later this year, which will include dates in Manchester, Liverpool, Leeds and more. Tim Burgess and co. have been an unstoppable force in the British indie scene for more than 30 years and they’re not stopping anytime soon.

The West-Midlands based band remain one of the most dynamic live acts around and have notched up 13 top 40 studio albums alongside 22 top 40 singles. The announcement is fresh off the heels of their career-spanning vinyl box release ‘A Head Full Of Ideas’.

Ahead of the new tour the band will appear at Y NOT festival and Victorious Festival. Here’s everything you need to know about The Charlatans’ huge headline UK tour and how to get tickets.

    How to get tickets for The Charlatans’ UK tour

    Presale tickets for The Charlatans’ UK tour will go on sale via Ticketmaster on Wednesday June 7 from 10am. Fans can access general sale tickets on Friday June 9 from 10am via the Ticketmaster website.

    The Charlatans full 2023 UK tour dates

    November

    24 – Newcastle O2 City Hall

    25 – Glasgow Barrowland

    28 – Sheffield O2 Academy

    29 – Bristol O2 Academy

    December

    01 – Cardiff University Great Hall

    02 – Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse

    03 – Leeds O2 Academy

    05 – Liverpool Uni The Mountford Hall

    07 – London Troxy

    08 – Wolverhampton The Civic at The Halls

    10 – Nottingham Rock City

