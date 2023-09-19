The bakers for the upcoming season of The Great British Bake Off 2023 have been unveiled - here’s the class of 2023

We are now around a week away from series 14 of the Great British Bake Off, with 13 brand new hopefuls looking to showcase their skills as one of Britain’s best amateur bakers, all vying to win the popular show.

The upcoming season will introduce some new changes, including tent personnel with Alison Hammond joining the tent, as she will join Noel Fielding as a presenter, replacing Matt Lucas who stepped down at the end of the last series.

There’s no change in judges however, as Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith are returning to put the bakers through their paces and put their skills to the ultimate test. Here’s the class of 2023.

Great British Bake Off 2023 contestants

Abbi

The 27-year-old is a veg grower and delivery driver from Cumbria. Her baking inspiration comes from the countryside and she looks for her ingredients in nature giving her bakes a pure taste.

Amos

Amos is a 43-year-old deli and grocery manager from North London. His inspiration from baking stems back to his mother, who had an ability to whip up an impressive bake on a whim and describes his own treats as "a labour of love".

Cristy

Bake Off hopeful Cristy is a mum and PA who hails from East London. She has a wide array of knowledge handy, drawing on her Israeli roots and her husband’s Jamaican heritage and finds events to bake off, courtesy of her children.

Dan

42-year-old Dan is usually baking in his kitchen when he’s not busy playing football with his sons. Back in 2007, he went on a trip to South America which opened up Dan’s eyes to different baking styles around the world.

Dana

One of the younger contestants at 25-years-old, a database administrator from Essex was initially inspired to bake to help fill a gap in her family’s Indian culinary repertoire and has become a trusted cake baker for her family.

Josh

27-year-old Josh is a chemist by trade, and currently works as a post-doctoral research associate. He always tries to approach his bakes with scientific acumen and usually uses ingredients from his own garden.

Keith

As well as winning, Keith also hopes this competition will help him increase the complexity of his bakes. His love of baking can be traced back to when he baked apple pies and fairy cakes with his mum as a child.

Matty

Matty is a keen watcher of viral cooking videos online, which give many different techniques. The PE and science teacher hopes to master the techniques he’s learnt on Tik Tok and wants to make the cake for his wedding to fiancée Lara.

Nicky

Nicky has described the process of baking as being "like a pair of comfy old slippers". She spends a lot of her time baking for her niece and grandchildren, and volunteers for a pet charity.

Rowan

Still a student, Rowan is the youngest contestant his year at just 21-years-old. This year, he’s said he wants to "go big or go home" with his creative eye set to be crucial during his journey.

Saku

Saku’s journey may have been different to others, as she didn’t have an oven in her home until she was 18-years-old. Shortly after acquiring one, she developed a passion for baking and uses the traditional flavours from her native Sri-Lankan culture.

Tasha

