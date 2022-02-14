The Inn Collection Group bought by Harris family and Kings Park Capital

The Inn Collection Group has been acquired by a new company backed by The Harris Family Trusts together with Kings Park Capital.

The newly re-opened Black Swan Hotel in Helmsley,Photograph: Stuart Boulton.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The deal will see the 31-site pubco continue ‘trading as normal’ with its existing teams. This follows strategic ‘buy and build’ growth plans. Essentially, this aims to expand its pubs with rooms model across the north of England and North Wales.

Managing Director of Inn Collection Group Sean Donkin

Managing Director of The Inn Collection Group Sean Donkin said: “This is a hugely exciting new chapter for our entire team.

“Our success really stems from loving what we do. We focus on operating outstanding sites where our customers can eat, drink, sleep and explore from. In addition, we take pride in our cracking team of people at all levels.

“I am absolutely delighted that The Harris Family Trusts believe in our product and are investing in our future at such a dynamic time.

Growing partnerships

“We look forward to a long relationship with the Harris family. Moreover, we are keen to strengthen our established association with Kings Park Capital.

“Our greatest thanks to the team at Alchemy for backing us over the past four years. Also, for enabling us to far exceed our projected growth plans.”

The Harris family have many years of experience successfully growing leisure and hospitality businesses. Furthermore, having been one of the founding families of The Bourne Leisure Group which it held for over 45 years before selling a majority stake in 2021.

Planning for the future

Paul Harris said: “We are excited at the prospect of backing Sean and his team. Likewise, we cannot wait to support further growth of their high quality portfolio of well-located inns.