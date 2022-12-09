The UK is bearing the brunt of sub-zero temperatures and there is nothing more frustrating than getting inside your vehicle and realising your windscreen is frozen. Luckily a former NASA engineer has uncovered the quickest way to defrost it.
YouTube star Mark Rober, who worked for the US government agency for seven years, has uploaded a video which explains everything you need to do - all with the power of science. So throw away that old newspaper, put that de-icing spray back in the glove compartment, and turn off that kettle as there is an easier way.
- Step 1: Turn ON the car heater immediately and put it at full blast - beware that hot air can hold more moisture
- Step 2: Turn ON the car’s air conditioning - it will help soak up any remaining moisture inside the vehicle
- Step 3: Turn OFF the car’s inside air circulation - keep that wintery air outside of the vehicle!
- Step 4: OPEN all the car windows but only ever so slightly - this will help exchange the humidity in the car for the dry air that is outside
The full video is six-and-a-half minutes long and thoroughly explains the science behind each of the four steps. Though for those who are not the most traditional, it also includes some unordinary tips involving shaving foam and even cat litter.