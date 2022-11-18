The comedy duo of Frank Skinner and David Baddiel will rework their 1996 hit for the the 2022 Qatar World Cup

Comedians Frank Skinner and David Baddiel are to release a new, festive version of their 1996 ‘Three Lions’ chant ahead of the Qatar World Cup. Despite the pair saying that the famous phrase ‘football’s coming home’ isn’t needed due to the women’s Euros win, they would give it “one more go for the blokes”.

It’s the first ever winter World Cup, and the first time that a Middle Eastern country has hosted the global tournament. On the One Show on Thursday (November 17) the pair discussed the release of the track.

Skinner said: “We could not resist the fact that the World Cup was at Christmas, and people have said in the past that football songs are a little bit tacky, and obviously Christmas songs are a bit tacky. In maths two negatives make a positive, so we think there’s so much tacky in this that it’s going to be a classic.”

Baddiel added: “The Lionesses brought it home, football came home and some would say that’s the end of the song, stop singing it. But we decided to give it one more go on the basis that the blokes have not brought it home.”

The One Show also played a snippet of the new song, singing “The blokes seem cursed whatever they try and I think I know why, they’re just jinxed in July. But it’s December… three lions on a sleigh. With she-lions inspiration, Santa says, ‘Let’s play’.”

Once again there’s high expectation that England will do well in the World Cup. They are in a group with Iran, USA and Wales. They kick off their World Cup campaign against Iran on Monday (November 21).

