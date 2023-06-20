Three teenagers have been killed and a driver has been left in critical condition after a car crashed into a tree in Oxfordshire.

Three men, two aged 18 and one aged 17, were killed when a silver BMW left the road on the A415 in the village of Marcham shortly after midnight on June 20. All those involved are from Oxfordshire and their families have been notified and are being supported by specially-trained police officers.

The driver of the vehicle, also 18, has been left with life-threatening injuries. Thames Valley Police have asked witnesses of the collision to come forward. Sergeant Matt Cadmore, of the Joint Roads Policing Unit at Three Mile Cross, said: "This is an extremely tragic incident which has resulted in the deaths of three young men.

