These are the top 20 passwords with a high risk of a breach

It may be easier to choose a simple password, one that you can remember in an instant, so you can quickly log-in to your email, laptop or computer.

But having an easy password can mean hackers are more likely to crack them and eventually leak your data.

The government issued regular warnings to millions of people to protect themselves from cyber attacks.

In a recent statement, the government advised that people should use a mixture of capital letters and lowercase characters.

The GCHQ Twitter page posted: “When you use different passwords or your important accounts, it can be hard to remember them all. Create strong, memorable password using 3 random word.”

Action Fraud says analysis has shown that 86 per cent of frauds had a cyber element to them, with the crimes among some of the most common criminal offences in the UK. But the body says that despite the threat continuing to grow, people can take steps to prevent it.

By following just a few quick and simple steps, you can make it harder for cyber criminals to get into your devices and online accounts. They advise creating a separate password for your email, use three random words, save them in your browser and turn on two-factor authentication among plenty of other steps you can take to protect yourself.

The password manager system NordPass has revealed the top 50 most common passwords used amongst the public in 2022. They have also assessed how current events affect our passwords..

Commonly used passwords in 2022:

password

123456

123456789

guest

qwerty

12345678

111111

12345

col123456

123123

1234567

1234

1234567890

000000

555555

666666

123321

654321

7777777