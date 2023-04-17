The Met Office said 20C temperatures will hit some parts of the UK on Monday but more rain is expected later in the week.

Despite waking up to gloomy skies this morning, certain parts of the UK could see the first signs of warm spring weather on Monday (April 17), with possible highs of 20C in what has been described as a ‘mini heatwave’.

According to the Met Office, more sunshine is expected for Scotland and Northern Ireland later in the afternoon, with patches of rain falling in parts of England. These, however, should fade as the day progresses, with most of the country becoming sunnier and warmer, with rain expected later in the week.

Meteorologist Craig Snell said : “New working week starts off on a fairly grey cloudy note with some damp weather down towards the southern half of the UK. It does improve as the day goes on across Northern Ireland and then eventually into Yorkshire and Lincolnshire down into East Anglia and the south east where we do see the sunshine feeling pleasantly warm.”

He added: “The temperatures could see highs reaching 18C to 19C, with a possible 20C across some parts of Northern and Western Scotland. Elsewhere temperatures are around where they should be for the time of the year.”

The sunniest skies across eastern England will travel a little farther westwards into the evening, he said, which "may be a pleasant end to the midlands to southern England" but will remain cloudy further westwards.

He said “pleasant sunshine clouds” will return on Tuesday (April 18) and Wednesday (April 19), giving “the most wonderful spring day” before further rain is anticipated later in the week. He said: “Wednesday is going to be another similar day, plenty of sunshine around the temperatures between 13C and 18C in the south.”

UK’s 5-day weather forecast

Monday (April 17)

Fairly cloudy at first with patchy rain, mainly over parts of England. Most areas brighter later, especially inland eastern and southeastern England. Some eastern coastal areas remain dull. Mostly dry this afternoon but scattered showers in the north and west.

Tonight, most areas dry with clear spells. Cloudy in many North Sea coastal areas, some of this cloud spilling into central and southern England later. Colder than last night.

The Met Office said 20C temperatures will hit some parts of the UK on Monday but more rain is expected later in the week. (Photo by Kaveh Kazemi/Getty Images)

Tuesday (April 18)

Early cloud breaking and clearing, albeit slowly for some coastal areas in eastern Scotland. Conditions are then fine and dry with plenty of sunshine for most areas. Windier than today.

Outlook for Wednesday (April 19) to Friday (April 21):