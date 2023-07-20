Watch as a driver films himself speeding over 120mph before crashing into and killing former Hollyoaks actress Frankie Julia Hough

Watch the shocking moment a motorist films himself driving over 120mph before crashing into and killing a Hollyoaks actress. Adil Iqbal, 22, hit Frankie Julia Hough, 38, in May and she died in hospital.

She appeared on Hollyoaks over 20 years ago in 2000 and reportedly had a friendship with her co-star Paul Danan. The actress was 17-weeks pregnant at the time and was travelling with her two sons and her nephew.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The video shows Iqbal weaving in and out of traffic maintaining a speed of at least 107mph and going as high as 123mph which is over 50mph over the national speed limit. In total, it lasts for around 20 seconds and cuts off when he collides with another vehicle.

Most Popular

She sadly suffered brain injuries and died two days later in hospital. Tragically, her unborn daughter’s heart was still beating when doctors turned the actress’ life support off. Thomas and Tobias were rushed to hospital by air ambulance and suffered long-lasting skull and spinal injuries, but luckily Rocky was left relatively unhurt.

Iqbal was arrested at the scene before later pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and two offences of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. Sentencing him at Manchester Minshull Court, judge Maurice Greene said the trauma that Iqbal caused on May 13 to Frankie’s family was indescribable.

He said: “Ms Julia Hough did not return from the journey. She was killed as a result of the most indescribably reckless driving by you, Adil Iqbal, leading to the devastation of a family.

Watch the moment Adil Iqbal films himself speeding at 123mph and killing a pregnant Hollyoaks actress

Advertisement

Advertisement