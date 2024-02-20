Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Lancashire dad had the shock of his life when he caught a 250kilo great white shark while on a fishing holiday in New Zealand.

Gus Smith from Blackpool is on holiday with some friends in his native New Zealand when he went out on a seven day live aboard fishing expedition off Three King islands.

In this amazing footage Gus, who is originally from Taupo in New Zealand, his friends and the boat's crew, can be seen wrestling with a big catch on the end of a line.

Speaking from New Zealand, Gus said: "I'd been fighting with the shark for over an hour.

"You can see the lads are strapping me into a brace called the 'black magic'. It is designed to take the pressure off my back, which at that point felt as though it was about to break - as the pressure on it was so much."

The great white shark caught by Blackpool dad Gus Smith while on holiday in New Zealand

After the whole team wrestled with the beast on the hook, they managed to capture on film Gus pull it from the water in this fabulous footage.

As the great white shark was lifted from the depths of the sea, it arrived open mouthed just like in the movie Jaws.

Gus added: "The shark was 250kilos. That was the skipper's estimate who had 30 years experience.

"We were fishing for Marko sharks when we hooked into this Great White Shark.

"We released it at the side of the boat safe and sound."