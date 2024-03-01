Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shocking footage from a traffic wardens bodycam shows the moment a fuming van driver attacked the officer after he issued a ticket on his illegally parked van. The warden was thrown to the ground by the thug on Victory Road in the Foleshill area of Coventry in June 2023.

The van driver also verbally and physically assaulted his colleague during the incident. In the footage, the warden who issued the penalty charge to the driver can be heard saying 'did you see that?' after he was thrown to the pavement by the irate driver. Coventry City Council said that incidents of physical assault against its staff, including punching, kicking and spitting, have doubled since 2020.

Councillor Abdul Salam Khan, the council's deputy leader, said: “Council staff work hard every day to support the people of our city and we know that is appreciated by most people, but sadly cases of abuse are rising, and this cannot be allowed to continue. There are too many incidents where some people cross the line and become abusive, as in this case where two officers were simply trying to do their job and help residents.

“Abuse in any form against council staff will not be tolerated and legal action will be taken. We are there to help and support residents and we thank the vast majority of those for the way they work with us, but the message to the abusive minority is now clear – we will inform police and we will look to prosecute where possible to protect our staff.”

The council said bodycams were introduced for traffic wardens six years ago, with this video released as part of the council's 'No Excuse For Abuse' campaign in a bid to cut down abuse. Footage from incidents have also been shared with police as evidence.