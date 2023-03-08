The historic Westminster Abbey church is to close to the public next month in preparation for King Charles’ coronation.

Westminster Abbey will play an integral role in the coronation of King Charles III, which will take place on Saturday, May 6. The historic church will be the place where King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will be officially crowned as King and Queen.

As preparations for the coronation get closer in April, the church will close its doors to visitors and worshippers from April 25. It will then reopen after the coronation, on Monday, May 8.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Monarchs have been crowned at Westminster Abbey since 1066, when the Coronation of William the Conqueror took place. Since then, a further 38 monarchs have been crowned at the Abbey, with King Charles set to be the 40th.

Most Popular

Westminster Abbey is also the burial site for at least 18 British monarchs and held a number of royal weddings. The Westminster Abbey website says visitor tickets for the church’s reopening in May and up to July will be available in the coming weeks.

Westminster Abbey will close to the public in April ahead of King Charles’ coronation

Advertisement

Advertisement