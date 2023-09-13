This week, Wetherspoons will make a huge change to their menu which will delight regulars

Wetherspoons are set to make a huge change to around 800 pubs tomorrow (Thursday, September 14) - and it will make pub goers very happy. The popular pub chain is to slash the price of their food and drink.

Customers who visit Wetherspoons on this day will get a 7.5% discount for tax equality day. This is to mark a permanent VAT reduction in the hospitality industry. Prices are being reduced on all food and beverages in English, Welsh and Northern Ireland locations.

However, people in Scotland will only be able to get the reduction on food and non-alcoholic drinks. If you people spent £10, they will only have to pay £9.25, and if you fork out £20, you will only shell out £18.50.

This reduction will not be the same at all Wetherspoons, as prices differ by region. For example, a bottle of Corona beer costs £3.95 at The Moon and Stars in Penge, South East London, meaning you’d pay just £3.65 on Thursday.

The same drink at the Earl of Dalkeith in Kettering is usually around £3.50, meaning that will be around £3.25 on Thursday. To find a Wetherspoons near you can use the locator tool on their website.

Wetherspoons will introduce a much welcomed price slash on several items for a limited time in January.