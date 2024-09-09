What happens to Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn after you die?

Social media has become an integral part of daily life in today's digital era. From sharing milestones to documenting everyday moments, online profiles are more than just collections of posts - they are digital reflections of our identities.

It is essential to consider what happens to these accounts when an individual passes away. What happens to digital content such as photos, stories, and memories stored on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and other social media networks?

As digital footprints continue to expand, managing one's digital afterlife is becoming increasingly important. Proactively addressing these concerns could be crucial alongside planning for physical end-of-life arrangements, too.

Funeral Guide has provided an overview of what happens to social media accounts when a person passes away and how a digital legacy can be effectively managed.

Each social media platform has specific policies regarding what happens to an account when its owner passes away. Below is a summary of the current practices:

Facebook: Facebook possesses two options: memorialisation or deletion. When an account is memorialised, the word "Remembering" is added next to the individual's name on their profile, and others can continue to share memories on the page. Memorialised accounts are managed by a legacy contact entrusted and named by the account holder prior to death. A legacy contact can carry out a range of different tasks in memory of the deceased. Alternatively, the account can be permanently deleted upon request.

Instagram: Similar to Facebook, an Instagram account can also be memorialised or deleted. Memorialised accounts are preserved but cannot be altered. Unlike Facebook, however, Instagram does not grant the additional option to designate a legacy contact to manage the account.

Twitter: Twitter, otherwise named X, does not currently offer a memorialisation option. The only available course of action is account deletion, which can be requested by a verified immediate family member or an authorised representative of the deceased's estate. Otherwise, the platform will purge and deactivate if inactive for at least six months.

LinkedIn: LinkedIn allows for the removal of an account after death. This request can be made by a colleague, family member, or other authorised contact.

It is important to take proactive measures to manage a digital legacy according to one’s preferences. Here's how to do that:

Set Up Legacy Contacts: Some platforms, like Facebook, allow users to designate a legacy contact - a trusted individual who will manage certain aspects of the account after death. This person can pin posts, respond to connection requests, and update the profile picture, but they cannot access private messages.

Prepare a Digital Will: A digital will can specify what should happen to online accounts and digital assets such as photos, messages, and memories connected to a social media account. This document can include login information and instructions for each account and designate the person responsible for carrying out these wishes.

Use a Password Manager: A password manager allows a dependable individual to access accounts in the event of death. This ensures that accounts can be managed or closed according to directives.

Recognising the growing importance of digital legacies, some funeral companies are expanding their services to assist with managing digital assets alongside traditional arrangements. Here's how they can help:

Guidance on Digital Legacy Planning: Clients can be educated by funeral companies about the importance of digital legacy planning. They may offer resources or partner with digital estate planning services to help individuals prepare for the management of online accounts after death.

Assistance with Memorialisation: Funeral directors’ services can guide clients through the process of memorialising an individual's social media accounts. This might include setting up online memorial pages or ensuring that accounts are properly memorialised or deleted according to the deceased's preferences.

Digital Memorial Services: Some funeral companies now supply digital memorial services that extend beyond traditional obituaries. These services might include creating a digital archive of a person's online presence, preserving important posts and photos, and even establishing virtual memorials where people can gather online to honour the deceased.

A digital legacy is an extension of an individual's life and can have a lasting impact on how they are remembered. Without proper planning, online accounts may be left unmanaged, potentially leading to identity theft, unwanted account activity, or the loss of important digital content. By taking steps to manage a digital afterlife, individuals can be assured that their online legacy aligns with their values.

For many, this may involve setting up a legacy contact, creating a digital will, or simply discussing with others how their social media accounts should be handled. For those seeking a more comprehensive approach, funeral companies can adapt their services to help navigate the complexities of digital legacy planning.

The need to manage digital legacies grows as online presence becomes increasingly significant. By addressing these issues now, individuals can ensure that their digital identity is managed according to their desires.

Whether it involves designating a legacy contact, creating a digital will, or collaborating with a funeral company experienced in digital era challenges, taking control of one's digital afterlife is essential for safeguarding a legacy both online and offline.