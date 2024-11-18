Winter is coming, be prepared

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

NI Water is calling on householders and businesses to be prepared for the snow warning issued by the Met Office by ensuring their water pipes are protected.

The utility is emphasising the impact the cold winter weather will have on property owners if pipes are not properly insulated, heated and protected.

When temperatures drop below zero over a prolonged period of time, water in pipes can freeze and expand, and when temperatures rise and the frozen water starts to thaw the pipes contract which causes them to crack or burst. Water from a burst pipe can cause costly structural damage to a property, which may lead to you having to leave your home for months while it is repaired. Personal items including furniture and electrical items can also be destroyed.

Maynard Cousley, water supply senior manager with NI Water, said: “The cold wintry weather warning brings with it the potential for disruption with burst pipes. It’s good to be prepared for the potential impact this may have by making sure to wrap up your pipes and water tanks with lagging which can be purchased in DIY stores.

It's important to protect your water pipes by insulating them with lagging during prolonged periods of cold weather.

“Fix any dripping taps as even a few small droplets can result in a frozen pipe. And remember to find your property’s stop tap and make sure you know how to turn it off - most can be found under the kitchen sink.

“Outdoor taps can often be overlooked in winter. A frozen outdoor tap can be frustrating if you were wanting to wash the car or fill the dog bowl but can also cause more serious damage if the pipe bursts and causes a joint inside your property to come apart and leak. An insulating tap cover is a simple and effective way to protect them.

“If you experience any bursts, turn your stop valve off and contact a plumber – your nearest accredited plumbing business can be found online at www.watersafe.org.uk.”

Top tips to prepare and protect your property’s pipes for a cold winter:

Wrap up pipes and water tanks with lagging – high street DIY stores have everything you need for insulating your indoor and outdoor taps

Control your heating if you go away for a winter break

If you are going to be away over winter, it’s a good idea to leave a key with a neighbour, friend or family member to check your home for frozen pipes or leaks

Check your central heating boiler has been serviced – it should be serviced annually

Find your property’s stop valve and make sure you can turn it off – most are under the kitchen sink

Fix dripping taps – even a small trickle can result in a frozen pipe

Check your insurance company offers you protection from the large scale damage that mother nature can sometimes cause Keep the name of a plumber handy – type in your postcode at www.watersafe.org.uk to find your nearest accredited plumbing business